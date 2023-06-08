The following is a summary of “Sorafenib regulates c-CBL gene-mediated chemoresistance in acute myeloid leukemia cells,” published in the 18 May 2023 issue of Hematology by Sun, et al.

Chemotherapeutic regimens containing sorafenib are commonly used to salvage the treatment of relapsed and refractory acute leukemia, particularly in patients with FLT3-ITD mutations. However, the response to sorafenib varies among individuals, and the duration of effectiveness was relatively short.

The clinical analysis revealed that patients with high c-kit (CD117) expression in leukemia cells generally responded better to sorafenib, although the underlying reason for the observation remained unclear. C-kit (CD117) is a receptor tyrosine kinase, and its inactivation and degradation are regulated by the c-CBL protein, an E3 ubiquitin ligase encoded by the c-CBL gene. Interestingly, researchers found that the expression of the c-CBL gene was significantly lower in refractory and relapsed patients compared to healthy hematopoietic stem cell donors. Based on these findings, they hypothesized a connection between the function of the c-CBL gene, high expression of c-kit (CD117), and a favorable clinical response to sorafenib.

To validate the hypothesis, they employed interfering lentiviruses and overexpressing adenoviruses to modulate the expression of the c-CBL gene in leukemia cell lines. They then observed the subsequent changes in various biological behaviors of these cells. The results demonstrated that silencing the c-CBL gene led to accelerated cell proliferation, reduced sensitivity to cytarabine or sorafenib, and decreased apoptosis ratio. Conversely, overexpressing the gene reversed these phenomena, confirming that the expression of the c-CBL gene is associated with drug resistance in leukemia cells. Finally, they investigated the potential molecular mechanisms underlying these observations.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2204620