Regulation of Hypothalamic-Prolactin Axis in Suicidal Major Depression

The following is a summary of “Hypothalamic-prolactin axis regulation in major depressed patients with suicidal behavior,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Duval et al.

Dopamine (DA) and thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) exert little control over hypothalamic-prolactin axis activity in depressed patients with suicidal behavior disorder (SBD). The researchers assessed prolactin (PRL) responses to apomorphine (APO; a DA direct receptor agonist) and 0800 h and 2400 h protirelin (TRH) tests in 50 medication-free euthyroid DSM-5 primary depressed inpatients with SBD (current [n = 22], or in early remission [n = 28]); and 18 healthy hospitalized controls (HCs). PRL baseline (BL) levels were comparable between the three diagnostic groups.

Regarding PRL suppression to APO (PRLs), PRL stimulation to 0800 h and 2300 h TRH tests (∆PRL), and ∆∆PRL values (difference between 2300 h-∆PRL and 0800 h-∆PRL values), SBDs in early remission did not differ from HCs. Current SBDs had lower ∆PRL and ∆∆PRL levels than HCs and SBDs in early remission. Further analysis revealed that current SBDs with a history of violent and high-lethality suicide attempts were likelier to manifest low ∆∆PRL and PRLS S values simultaneously.

Their findings imply that regulation of the hypothalamic-PRL axis is impaired in some depressed patients with current SBD, particularly those who have attempted suicide on a significant scale. Despite the limitations of their study, their findings support the notion that decreased pituitary D2 receptor functionality (possibly adaptive to increased tuberoinfundibular DAergic neuronal activity) in conjunction with decreased hypothalamic TRH drive may be a biomarker for high-lethality violent suicide attempts.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453023000288