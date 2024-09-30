Regulation of leptin signaling and diet-induced obesity by SEL1L-HRD1 ER-associated degradation in POMC expressing neurons.

Endoplasmic reticulum (ER) homeostasis in the hypothalamus has been implicated in the pathogenesis of diet-induced obesity (DIO) and type 2 diabetes; however, the underlying molecular mechanism remain vague and debatable. Here we report that SEL1L-HRD1 protein complex of the highly conserved ER-associated protein degradation (ERAD) machinery in POMC-expressing neurons ameliorates diet-induced obesity and its associated complications, partly by regulating the turnover of the long isoform of Leptin receptors (LepRb). Loss of SEL1L in POMC-expressing neurons attenuates leptin signaling and predisposes mice to HFD-associated pathologies including fatty liver, glucose intolerance, insulin and leptin resistance. Mechanistically, nascent LepRb, both wildtype and disease-associated Cys604Ser variant, are misfolding prone and bona fide substrates of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD. In the absence of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD, LepRb are largely retained in the ER, in an ER stress-independent manner. This study uncovers an important role of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD in the pathogenesis of central leptin resistance and leptin signaling.© 2024. The Author(s).

