Reinfection Patterns in COVID-19 Recovered Individuals: Pre-Omicron and Omicron Variants

The following is a summary of “Predictors of reinfection with pre-Omicron and Omicron variants of concern among individuals who recovered from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic,” published in the July 2023 issue of the International Journal of Infectious Diseases by Cohen et al.

Uncertainty surrounds the predictors of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection. Researchers investigated predictors of reinfection with pre-Omicron and Omicron COVID-19 variants in COVID-19-recovered individuals. Randomly chosen COVID-19-recovered patients (N = 1004) who donated convalescent plasma in 2020 were interviewed between August 2021 and March 2022 about COVID-19 vaccination and laboratory-confirmed reinfection. Antispike (anti-S) immunoglobulin G and neutralizing antibodies were evaluated in participants sera 224 (22.3%).

The median age of participants was 31.1 years (78.6% were male). The reinfection incidence was 12.8% overall, 2.7% versus 21.6% for pre-Omicron (mostly Delta) versus Omicron variants. There were negative associations between fever during the first illness and pre-Omicron reinfection: relative risk 0.29 (95% CI 0.09-0.94), high anti-N level during the first illness and Omicron reinfection: 0.53 (0.33-0.85), and overall reinfection: 0.56 (0.37-0.84), as well as between subsequent COVID-19 vaccination with the BNT162b2 vaccine and pre-Omicron reinfection 0.15 (0.07-0.32).

There was a significant correlation between these variables and immunoglobulin G anti-S follow-up levels. High anti-S binding and neutralizing antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan and Alpha strains predicted protection from reinfections with the Omicron strain. Following the initial infection with COVID-19, robust immune responses and subsequent vaccination with the BNT162b2 vaccine protected reinfections with the Delta and Omicron variants.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S120197122300526X