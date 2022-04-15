In various investigations, clonal hematopoiesis (CH) mutations have been linked to various negative clinical consequences. For a study, the researchers sought to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the literature to look for clinical outcomes related to CH mutations in patients who did not have a hematologic illness. They looked for relevant studies in PubMed, EMBASE, and Scopus. About 3 investigators extracted the data separately, and each study was double-checked by a second author. The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale was used to assess the risk of bias. Investigators found 32 research with 56 cohorts investigating the link between CH mutations and clinical outcomes. They compared the outcomes of people with and without detectable CH mutations in meta-analyses. They performed meta-analyses for cardiovascular diseases (9 studies; HR = 1.61, 95% CI = 1.26–2.07, P=.0002), hematologic malignancies (7 studies; HR = 5.59, 95% CI = 3.31–9.45, P<.0001), therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (4 studies; HR = 7.55, 95% CI = 4.3–13.57, P<.001), and death (9 studies; HR = 1.34, 95% CI = 1.2–1.5, p<.0001) The cardiovascular disease analysis was further stratified by variant allele fraction (VAF) and gene, with the largest magnitude of effect found for CH mutations in JAK2 (HR = 3.5, 95% CI = 1.84–6.68, P<.0001), as well as statistically significant associations for each gene examined (HR = 1.42, 95% CI = 1.24–1.62, P<.0001). Study group discovered a stepwise numerical rise in risk when looking at the link between CH mutations and hematologic malignancy as VAF thresholds were raised. The study supports the idea that CH mutations were linked to a clinically significant increased risk of unfavorable clinical outcomes in those without hematologic illness, especially as VAF thresholds rise.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajh.26465