The following is a summary of “Robustness of individual differences in gaze preferences toward faces and eyes across face-to-face experimental designs and its relation to social anxiety,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Guy, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine individual differences in gaze behavior during screen-based and live face-to-face social interactions. They aimed to assess the stability of these individual differences across scenarios and their association with social anxiety, autism, and neuroticism traits. Additionally, they aimed to differentiate between individuals’ tendency to look at the face and their tendency to focus on the eyes when the face was fixated.

The study included participants who engaged in both screen-based and live interviews. Gaze behavior was measured and analyzed, focusing on the tendency to look at the face and the tendency to look at the eyes within the fixated face. Internal consistencies of these gaze measures were assessed within each scenario. The associations between gaze behavior and traits of social anxiety, autism, and neuroticism were examined.

The gaze measures, including the tendency to look at the face and the tendency to look at the eyes, showed high internal consistencies within both the screen-based and live interview scenarios. Individuals who displayed a greater tendency to look at the eyes during one type of interview also tended to exhibit the same behavior during the other type of interview. Participants with higher levels of social anxiety tended to look less at faces in both scenarios. Still, no significant association was observed between social anxiety and the tendency to look through the eyes.

The study demonstrated the robustness of individual variations in gaze behavior across different interview scenarios and within the same scenario. Measuring the tendency to look at faces separately from the tendency to focus on the eyes provides useful insights into gaze patterns. The findings suggested that individuals’ gaze behavior is stable and can be influenced by social anxiety traits. Understanding these individual differences in gaze behavior can contribute to a better understanding of social interactions and related traits.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785637