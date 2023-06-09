The following is a summary of “Association Between Perioperative Costs and Induction Immunosuppression in Pediatric Liver Transplant Recipients,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Ewing et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the variation in induction immunosuppression (IS) regimens, identify predictors of IS choice, and assess the impact of induction IS regimen on length of stay (LOS) and total perioperative costs in pediatric liver transplant recipients.

The study used data from the Pediatric Health Information System database to analyze liver transplant utilization. Patients were categorized into three induction IS groups: steroids only, T-cell depleting antibody (TDA), and non-TDA. Predictors of induction IS regimen were identified, and associations between each outcome and the choice of induction were examined.

In our analysis of 4,905 liver transplant recipients, we found that 50% of the patients were female, 80% were under the age of 13 years, and 42% were non-Hispanic White. The majority of patients (64%) received steroids-only induction, while approximately twice as many patients received a non-TDA regimen (22%) compared to a TDA regimen (13%).

When examining median total perioperative costs, we observed that the TDA group had the highest costs with a median of $146,438 (interquartile range $113,461–$195,575). The non-TDA group had a median cost of $129,307 ($102,632–$173,953), and the steroids-only group had a median cost of $127,049 ($98,814–$181,053). Comparing the induction regimens, we found that TDA induction was associated with an increased length of stay (LOS) of 2 days compared to steroids-only induction (P = 0.017), but there was no significant difference in cost between these two groups. On the other hand, non-TDA induction was associated with a decreased LOS of 3 days (P < 0.001) but had increased costs of approximately $42,542 (P < 0.001) independent of LOS.

Non-TDA induction IS regimen in pediatric liver transplant recipients was associated with increased total perioperative costs, even after accounting for LOS. Future research will integrate cost and outcome data to provide decision-making support for induction IS regimens in pediatric liver transplant recipients.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/05000/Association_Between_Perioperative_Costs_and.14.aspx