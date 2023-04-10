The following is a summary of the “Association of Inhaled Corticosteroids With All-Cause Mortality Risk in Patients With COPD: A Meta-analysis of 60 Randomized Controlled Trials,” published in the January 2023 issue of Chest by Chen, et al.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) maintenance treatment typically involves inhaled corticosteroids (ICSs). However, it is unknown whether inhaled therapy with ICSs can reduce the risk of all-cause mortality and what patient subgroups might be benefited. Therefore, they looked for relevant randomized clinical trials (RCTs) by searching PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Embase, and ClinicalTrials.gov. The pooled results were used to derive peto odds ratios (ORs) with 95% CIs.

A total of 103,034 patients were culled from 60 randomized controlled trials. Patients with COPD had a lower risk of all-cause mortality when they used inhaled therapy with ICSs (Peto OR, 0.90; 95% CI, 0.84-0.97) or triple therapy (Peto OR, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.59-0.91). Analyses of subgroups showed that budesonide (Peto OR, 0.75; 95% CI, 0.59-0.94), medium-dose ICSs (Peto OR, 0.71; 95% CI, 0.56-0.91), low-dose ICSs (Peto OR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.79-0.97), and long-term treatment with ICSs (Peto OR, 0.90; 95% CI, 0.83-0.

The strongest predictor was having an eosinophil count below ≥200/μL or a percentage below ≥2%, as well as having a documented history of at least ≥2 moderate and severe exacerbations in the previous year, being in Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease stages III or IV, being younger than 65 years of age, and having a body mass index below ≥25 kg/m2. Patients with COPD who received ICS inhaled therapy for longer than 6 months, especially triple therapy, had a lower risk of death from any cause. Medication factors and patient characteristics predicted this association, with eosinophil counts below ≥200/μL being the strongest predictor.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369222013459