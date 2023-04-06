The following is a summary of “Association between ivermectin treatment and mortality in COVID-19: A hospital-based case-control study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Primary care by Kirti, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether early exposure to ivermectin could prevent mortality due to COVID-19 and to examine its impact on the length of hospital stay among the survivors.

The retrospective case-control study was conducted at a tertiary teaching hospital in India and included all COVID-19 patients admitted between 1st April and 15th May 2021 who received in-patient care. Relevant information, such as demographic details, admission and discharge dates, symptoms, comorbidities, the severity of illness, and treatment received, including ivermectin, was extracted from medical records.

Among the 965 patients who received in-patient care, 307 died during their hospital stay, while 658 were successfully discharged. The proportion of cases treated with ivermectin was 17.26% among non-survivors (53/307) and 17.93% among survivors (118/658). The results indicated no statistically significant effect of ivermectin on in-patient mortality, with a crude odds ratio of 0.954 (95% CI: 0.668–1.364, P = 0.80). Additionally, the median length of stay was similar for patients who received ivermectin (11 days; interquartile range: 7–15) and those who did not (11 days; interquartile range: 7–16).

In conclusion, the study did not find evidence to suggest that ivermectin administered in early disease prevents mortality due to COVID-19 or impacts the length of hospital stay among the survivors.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/01000/Association_between_ivermectin_treatment_and.25.aspx