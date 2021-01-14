The study aimed to evaluate a correlation between nasal cycle pattern, nasal cytology, and nasal symptoms.

Researchers enrolled thirty healthy volunteers in the study. All subjects completed a Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 questionnaire and a VAS for nasal obstruction. They used nasal cytology to evaluate the presence of local nasal inflammation.

Nineteen subjects showed a parallel nasal cycle pattern, while 11 showed a regular one. A similar way was present in 60% of asymptomatic subjects and 67% of the symptomatic ones. VAS for nasal obstruction did not show a significant difference between the two patterns of the nasal cycle. Seventeen subjects had a normal rhinocytogram. Thirteen volunteers showed neutrophilic rhinitis; 53.8% of the patients with neutrophilic rhinitis showed a parallel pattern, while the remaining 46.2% had a regular one. In normal cytology, 70.6% of the volunteers had a similar way, and 29.4% had a regular one. Differences between the two groups were not statistically significant.

The study concluded that rhinitis with neutrophils seems not to influence the nasal cycle pattern. Based on the present results, the nasal cycle pattern does not affect subjective nasal obstruction sensation.

Reference: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1945892419858582