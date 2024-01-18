Relationship Between UI in Female Adults with Duration of Sleep

The following is a summary of “Association Between Sleep Duration and Urinary Incontinence in Female Adults: A Cross-sectional Study in National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2007-2018,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Urology by Di, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the relationship between sleep duration and the risk of urinary incontinence (UI), particularly focusing on the effects of varying sleep durations on UI, utilizing the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) dataset.

They conducted a cross-sectional analysis involving female participants aged 20 years and older, utilizing data spanning from 2007 to 2018. Through weighted multivariable logistic regression models, they examined the potential association between different sleep durations and the occurrence of UI.

The study encompassed a cohort of 6,838 female participants. Compared to those who slept less than 6 hours, other sleep duration categories did not significantly correlate with overall UI, stress urinary incontinence, or mixed urinary incontinence across the three evaluated models. However, in contrast to the less than 6-hour sleep duration group, the multivariate regression analysis unveiled that a moderate sleep duration (6-8 hours) was linked to a reduced risk of urgent urinary incontinence (UUI) with an odds ratio of 0.764 and a 95% CI of 0.620-0.944 (P = .013). Conversely, inadequate sleep (less than 6 hours) was associated with an elevated risk of UUI, as evidenced by an odds ratio of 1.308 and a 95% CI of 1.060-1.614 (P = .013). Furthermore, the family income-to-poverty ratio modulates this association.

The findings suggested a significant association between inadequate sleep duration (less than 6 hours) and an increased risk of UUI. In comparison, a moderate sleep duration (6-8 hours) is associated with a reduced risk of UUI. The results emphasized the importance of sleep duration as a potential factor influencing UUI and advocated for further research to guide clinical preventive measures and treatment strategies.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00736-7/fulltext