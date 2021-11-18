The relative contributions of parental intention and provider recommendation style to HPV and meningococcal vaccination reception were described in this study. Parent-child dyads eligible for both meningococcal and HPV vaccinations completed pre-visit surveys and agreed to audio recording of clinical contacts with healthcare professionals relevant to immunization. Parent and child demographics, as well as parental desire to vaccinate children with HPV and/or meningococcal vaccinations, were evaluated in surveys. The audio recordings were examined for provider suggestion style, classified as suggested or not, as well as child vaccination reception. There were 56 parent/child dyads that took part. HPV vaccinations were given to 79% of youngsters, and meningococcal vaccines were given to 93%. Parental intention did not differ by vaccination type after adjusting for demographic factors. Providers, on the other hand, were less likely to utilize an indicated recommendation for HPV vaccination than for meningococcal vaccine. Vaccination type was no longer linked with vaccine receipt after adjusting for demographic variables, parental intention, and provider recommendation style. Differences formerly ascribed to vaccine-specific variables may be explained by the involvement of parents and providers in vaccination reception.

These findings imply that teenage vaccination treatments and policy recommendations should focus on boosting parental demand for vaccinations and ensuring that clinicians promote all vaccines as the medical standard of care.

Reference:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1591138