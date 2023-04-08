1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, cancer survivors who received reminiscence therapy (RT) showed significantly lower scores on anxiety and depression scales compared to controls.

2. Patients who received RT also had statistically significant increases in scores relating to hope and dignity.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Reminiscence therapy (RT) has been a popular non-pharmacological intervention for patients experiencing conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and depression. However, little is known about its effects in alleviating symptoms such as anxiety and depression in cancer patients. As a result, the objective of the present study was to synthesize the evidence regarding RT in managing cancer-related symptoms.

Of 347 identified records, 20 (n=1853 cancer survivors) studies were included from various databases from 2010 to 2021. Studies were included if they were randomized controlled trials written in Chinese or English that evaluated cancer patients who underwent RT therapy. Repeated publications were excluded from the study. The review was performed using PRISMA guidelines. Quality assessment was conducted using the Cochrane Manual of Systematic Reviews. Data analysis was done using fixed-effects models, random-effects models, and subgroup analysis. The primary outcome was cancer-related symptoms.

The results demonstrated that RT was more effective than controls in improving both anxiety and depression in cancer survivors. In addition, cancer survivors also reported greater self-esteem, hope, and overall health after receiving RT. Despite these results, the study was limited by the fact that only a few included studies looked at long-term effects of RT, making it hard to decipher the lasting impacts of the treatment. Nonetheless, the present study demonstrated preliminary evidence of the utility of RT in enhancing cancer survivors’ quality of life.

