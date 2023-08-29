Renal-Cell Carcinoma: Cabozantinib Plus Ipilimumab and Nivolumab

The following is a summary of the article titled “Cabozantinib plus Nivolumab and Ipilimumab in Renal-Cell Carcinoma,” published in the May 2023 issue of Nephrology by Choueiri et al.

Researchers conducted a cohort study of the cabozantinib combo’s efficacy and safety with nivolumab/ipilimumab in advanced, untreated renal-cell carcinoma.

They enrolled patients with previously untreated, advanced clear-cell renal-cell carcinoma and having intermediate/poor prognostic risk in phase 3 double-blind trials based on the International Metastatic Renal-Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium categories. Patients were randomly divided; one group got 40 mg cabozantinib + nivolumab/ipilimumab (experimental); the other received placebo + nivolumab/ipilimumab (control). Nivolumab (3 mg/kg) and ipilimumab (1 mg/kg) were given every 3 weeks for 4 cycles. Patients received nivolumab maintenance therapy (480 mg every 4 weeks) for up to 2 years. The primary goal was progression-free survival via an independent review of the first 550 patients. The secondary goal was overall survival assessed in all randomized patients.

The results showed 855 patients, 428 (experimental group) and 427 (control group). Out of the first 550 patients (276 in practical, 274 in control), the 12-month progression-free survival probabilities were 0.57 in experimental and 0.49 in control (hazard ratio for disease progression or death: 0.73; 95% CI: 0.57 to 0.94; P=0.01). Responses were seen in 43% of experimental and 36% of control. Grade 3/4 adverse events as 79% practical, 56% control. Ongoing survival follow-up.

They concluded treatment with cabozantinib, nivolumab, and ipilimumab in untreated renal-cell carcinoma groups improved progression-free survival with more common adverse events.

Source: nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2212851