Researchers conducted this study to determine the effect of ruptured ectopic pregnancies on the rate of future intrauterine pregnancies.

This was a retrospective study of patients at a University-affiliated hospital with a history of an ectopic pregnancy between January 1991 to December 2016. All patients that met the inclusion criteria (who underwent a salpingectomy for ectopic tubal pregnancy) were considered for this study. Intrauterine pregnancy rates for patients with a history of a ruptured ectopic pregnancy were compared to those with non-ruptured ectopic pregnancies. Fisher’s exact test was used for analysis.

During the study period, a total of 77 patients met the inclusion criteria to participate. In this cohort, 14 patients with a history of a tubal ruptured ectopic pregnancy had achieved pregnancy within 12 months, compared to 24 patients in the non-ruptured group (52% vs. 48%, p = 0.81). Compared to repeat ectopic pregnancy, the rate of intrauterine pregnancies in both the ruptured and unruptured group was 71%.

The study concluded that the ruptured ectopic pregnancies did not adversely affect intrauterine pregnancy rate within 12 months of rupture than non-ruptured ectopic pregnancies.

