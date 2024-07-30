Research Examines Impact of Sex, Diabetes and ART on Viremia

Photo Credit: ClaudioVentrella

Findings published in AIDS suggest an interaction between diabetes control, ART adherence, and viremia. Sarah C. Mann, MD, and colleagues examined data for 1,061 women (112 with diabetes; 949 without) and 633 men (41 with diabetes; 592 without). The relative rate (RR) of incident HIV viremia for women with HIV and diabetes was lower versus women without diabetes (RR, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.72–0.99]; P=0.04). The RR of incident viremia for women with uncontrolled diabetes was higher versus women with controlled diabetes (RR, 1.46 [95% CI, 1.03–2.07]; P=0.03). The RR of incident viremia for men with HIV and diabetes was not statistically different. “Women with [diabetes] who are highly adherent to ART (100% self-reported adherence) have a lower risk for viremia compared [with] women with HIV without [diabetes],” Dr. Mann and colleagues wrote. “However, women with poorly controlled [diabetes] were at higher risk [for] HIV viremia than women with controlled [diabetes]. Further research is necessary to understand the impact of sex, [diabetes], and ART adherence on HIV viremia.”