Research Limited on Cardiac Risk After Liver Transplant for MASH

Photo Credit: Artemis Diana

Like patients with MASLD, patients with MASH experience an increased risk for cardiac abnormalities following liver transplantation, but much less is known about the impact of these abnormalities in MASH compared with MASLD, according to results published in the Journal of Liver Transplantation. Sudha Kodali, MD, and colleagues examined what is known about the significance of cardiac abnormalities after liver transplant for patients with MASH. The review highlighted structural disease, heart failure, valvular disease, coronary artery disease, and cardiac arrhythmias as conditions of concern for patients with MASH in both the preoperative and postoperative setting but noted that only one of these—heart failure—has been studied specifically in the context of patients with MASH after transplant. Dr. Kodali and colleagues also noted that MASLD and MASH share common risk factors for cardiac abnormalities, including hyperlipidemia and insulin resistance. “Further studies are necessary to characterize the effects of cardiac abnormalities in post-transplant patients with MASH etiology, one of the leading indications of liver transplantation,” the researchers wrote.