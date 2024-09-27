SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

RESHAPE-HF2: Not a “Tie-Breaker” About TEER in Heart Failure

Sep 27, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Stone GW, N Engl J Med 2018;379(24):2307-2318.
  2. Obadia JF, et al. N Engl J Med 2018;379(24):2297-2306.
  3. Anker S, et al. RESHAPE-HF2 – Percutaneous repair of moderate-to-severe or severe functional mitral regurgitation in patients with symptomatic heart failure. HOTLINE 3, ESC Congress 2024, 30 Aug–02 Sept, London, UK.
  4. Anker S, et al. N Engl J Med 2024; Aug 31. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2314328.
  5. Anker MS, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.08.026.
  6. Stone GW, Penta B. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.08.037.
  7. Ponikowski P, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.08.027.
  8. Obadia J-S, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.08.026.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement