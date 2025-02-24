Residual Cholesterol to HDL-C Ratio Linked to Hyperuricemia

Photo Credit: ssis

The following is a summary of “Association between RC/HDL-C and hyperuricemia in adults: evidence from NHANES 2005-2018,” published in the February 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Tai et al.

Global hyperuricemia incidence rose, affecting survival and health, while the connection between the serum residual cholesterol (RC) to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) ratio and hyperuricemia remained undefined.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the association between hyperuricemia and the RC/HDL-C ratio.

They employed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database (2005–2018). The RC/HDL-C index was calculated as [TC] – HDL-C – LDL-C/HDL-C. Hyperuricemia was portrayed as a serum uric acid concentration of ≥6 mg/dL in women and ≥7 mg/dL in men. Smoothed curve fitting and multivariate logistic regression analysis were applied to estimate the relationship between RC/HDL-C and adults with hyperuricemia.

The results showed that 2,376 individuals (19.1%) had hyperuricemia. Significant differences (P < 0.05) were observed in most variables, except for economic level and alcohol consumption. After adjusting for confounders, a strong positive association was found between the RC/HDL-C ratio and hyperuricemia risk. Each unit increase in RC/HDL-C was linked to a 98% higher likelihood of hyperuricemia. Subgroup analyses indicated stable correlations across most groups, though gender and certain diseases may modify this association.

Investigators concluded a higher RC/HDL-C ratio correlated with an increased hyperuricemia prevalence.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1514067/full