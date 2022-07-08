THURSDAY, July 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The Promoting Resilience in Stress Management (PRISM) program for health care workers and staff is feasible, acceptable, and associated with improved outcomes, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open.

Joyce P. Yi-Frazier, Ph.D., from the Seattle Children’s Research Institute, and colleagues assessed the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary outcomes of a skills-based coaching program designed to reduce stress and build resilience among 132 hospital health care workers and staff. The program included six weekly one-hour group sessions with seven weeks of follow-up.

The researchers found that 91 percent of participants completed the program, and 88 percent reported being satisfied. Participants indicated a desire for more PRISM either with longer or additional sessions. Following the program, there were improvements seen in participant-reported resilience, stress, anxiety, and burnout-exhaustion.

“The PRISM at Work program was designed to help HCWs and hospital staff manage stress and improve resilience through a manualized, skills-based coaching curriculum. In this pilot cohort study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, we found PRISM at Work to be feasible and acceptable among those who agreed to participate,” the authors write. “Our data also suggest that receipt of PRISM was associated with increased perceptions of resilience and reduced feelings of anxiety, stress, and burnout from preprogram to postprogram assessments.”

Abstract/Full Text

