The following is a summary of “Symptom Duration and Resolution With Early Outpatient Treatment of Convalescent Plasma for Coronavirus Disease 2019: A Randomized Trial,” published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Baksh, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine whether convalescent plasma (CCP) treatment reduced the time to symptom resolution among outpatients with COVID-19.

Using an adjusted subdistribution hazard model, they evaluated symptom resolution at day 14, with hospitalization as a competing risk. They also examined the prevalence of symptom clusters at day 14 between the treatment groups, defined based on biologic clustering, impact on the ability to work, and an algorithm.

A total of 1,070 outpatients were included in the analysis, with 538 receiving CCP and 532 receiving control plasma. At day 14, 70.8% of patients in the CCP group and 71.6% in the control group were still symptomatic (P = .78). After adjusting for baseline characteristics, there were no significant differences in associations between CCP and symptom resolution by day 14 compared to the control group (adjusted subdistribution hazard ratio, 0.99; P = .62). The most common symptom cluster included cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, and headache, and its prevalence was not significantly different between the CCP and control groups (57.2% vs. 61.1%; P = .16).

Based on these findings, the study concluded that among outpatients with early COVID-19, CCP treatment was not associated with faster resolution of symptoms compared to the control group. Additionally, there were no differences in the prevalence of individual symptoms or symptom clusters between the treatment groups on day 14.

It’s important to note that this study provides evidence specifically for outpatients and the time to symptom resolution and does not address other outcomes such as hospitalization or mortality.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/11/1266/7017764