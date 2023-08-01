Resolving the Link Between Circulating Gal-3 Levels and DN: A Systematic Review

The following is a summary of “Circulating Galectin-3 levels and Diabetic Nephropathy: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Nephrology by Guo et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the predictive role of serum Galectin-3 (Gal-3) in diabetic nephropathy (DN) patients, as existing literature shows inconsistent & debatable results.

Systematic search in PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science was done for examining Gal-3 levels & DN risk from database inception until March 2023. Inclusion & exclusion criteria were used for study selection. The association was investigated using the standard mean difference (SMD) with 95% CI with an I2 value exceeding 50%, indicating higher heterogeneity. Sensitivity & subgroup analyses were conducted to identify potential sources of heterogeneity. The quality assessment used the Newcastle–Ottawa Quality Assessment Scale (NOS). STATA version 13.0 software was used for data analysis.

The results showed 9 studies with 3,137 patients included in the final analysis. Patients with DN had higher serum Gal-3 levels (SMD 1.10 ng/mL [0.63, 1.57]; I296.1%). In sensitivity analysis, this trend persisted (SMD 1.03 ng/mL [0.52, 1.54], I2: 94.4%) after removing one study. Subgroup analysis based on region showed significantly higher serum Gal-3 levels in DN patients compared to controls in Asia (SMD: 0.73; 95% CI: 0.58 to 0.87), Europe (SMD: 0.79; 95% CI: 0.48 to 1.10), and Africa (SMD: 3.15; 95% CI: 2.73 to 3.56).

Investigators concluded DN risk increases with higher serum Gal-3 levels; fundamental studies are needed to clarify physiopathological mechanisms and improve diagnostic accuracy.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03226-x