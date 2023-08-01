Response of ONH, Nailfold, and Facial Skin Vasoreactivity to Cold Provocation in NTG Patients

The following is a summary of “Vasoreactivity of the optic nerve head, nailfold, and facial skin in response to cold provocation in normal-tension glaucoma patients,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Takahashi et al.

The abnormal blood flow in the optic nerve head (ONH) has been proposed as a possible cause of normal-tension glaucoma (NTG). Researchers performed a retrospective study to compare ONH, nailfold, and facial skin of individuals with NTG and healthy controls responding to cold-water stimulation. The study involved 14 NTG patients and 15 age-matched control subjects. Cold-water provocation was performed, and various measurements were taken before and after the stimulus, including tissue-area mean blur rate (MT), pulse wave amplitude (PA), nailfold capillary diameter, and other clinical parameters. They used statistical analysis to compare the percentage changes in these variables between the NTG and control groups and examined correlations using Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient. The interaction between the NTG group (control group as the reference) and the 4-minute protocol step (baseline as the reference) had a significant impact on the changes observed in MT, nailfold capillary diameter, and PA (β = -9.51%, P= 0.017; β = -20.32%, P= 0.002; β = + 18.06%, P= 0.017, respectively).

There was a positive correlation between the change in MT and the change in nailfold capillary diameter, while a negative correlation was found between the change in MT and the change in PA (r = 0.39, P = 0.036; r = -0.40, P= 0.031, respectively).

The study concluded that cold-water provocation led to abnormal vasoconstriction in the ONH and nailfold, but vasodilation in the facial skin among NTG patients.

