The “dual syndrome theory” separated two categories of Parkinson’s disease moderate cognitive impairment (MCI): frontostriatal, defined by attentional and executive abnormalities, and posterior cortical, characterized by visuospatial, memory, and language problems. For a study, researchers sought to find resting-state functional changes associated with the subgroups.

A 3 T resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging scan was performed on 95 non-demented individuals with normal cognition (n = 31), frontostriatal (n = 14), posterior cortical (n = 20), or mixed (n = 30) cognitive subtypes. In addition, twenty-four age-matched healthy controls (HCs) were included. A group-level independent component analysis was done to identify resting-state networks, and the chosen components were segmented into 564 cortical areas and 26 basal ganglia regions. Global intra- and inter-network connections were evaluated. The method of network-based statistics was utilized to find links between groups.

Compared to patients with frontostriatal impairments, individuals with posterior cortical deficits showed higher intra-network functional connectivity (FC) within the basal ganglia network. However, compared to HCs, patients with normal cognition and a posterior cortical subtype, patients with frontostriatal deficits had lower inter-network FC between several networks, including the visual, default-mode, sensorimotor, salience, dorsal attentional, basal ganglia, and frontoparietal networks. Similar findings were reported in individuals with a mixed subtype and HCs.

Specific variations in resting-state FC were related to MCI subtypes. Longitudinal studies were required to assess the predictive capability of the indicators in terms of dementia risk.

Reference:movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28888