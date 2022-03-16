Previous research on poor cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) outcomes in the dialysis population mainly relied on claims data and was constrained by a precise definition of CPR episodes. For a study, the researchers sought to look into CPR-related outcomes in people on maintenance dialysis. A retrospective chart review was used in the study design. Researchers identified all hospitalized adult patients on maintenance dialysis who had undergone in-hospital CPR between 2006 and 2014 using electronic medical data from a single academic health care system. CPR was performed at the hospital for the first time. Overall survival, predictors of ineffective CPR, predictors of death among initial survivors during the same hospitalization, and determinants of discharge-to-home status were all studied. Researchers employed t-tests, X2 tests, and Fisher exact tests to compare differences between groups and provide descriptive statistics for the study variables. To investigate CPR-related outcomes, they created multivariable logistic regression models. A total of 184 patients received in-hospital CPR; 51 (28%) did not survive the initial CPR incident, and 77 (42%) died later during the same hospitalization (overall death rate 70% ). Only 18 (10%) were sent home, while the other 32 (17%) were sent to a rehabilitation center or a nursing home. The sole predictor of ineffective CPR in the multivariable model was CPR duration (OR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.24-1.61; P<0.001). CPR duration (OR, 1.15; 95% CI 1.04-1.27; P=0.007) and older age (OR, 1.64; 95% CI 1.23-2.2; P<0.001) were predictors of death during the same hospitalization after surviving the initial CPR event. Older persons had a decreased likelihood of being discharged to their homes (OR, 0.25; 95% CI 0.11-0.54; P<0.001). The investigation design was retrospective, it was a single-center study, and there was no information on functional state. Following in-hospital CPR, patients on continuous dialysis have a significant death rate, with only 10% being released home. The observations could aid doctors in providing crucial prognostic information while engaging in goal-of-care discussions.

Source – www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059521002235