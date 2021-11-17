This article discusses the limits of existing implicit bias treatments as an approach for attaining maternal health equity. It then looks at how institutionalized racial stereotyping damages Black maternal health while also marginalizing a critical group in the struggle for health equity: Black physicians.

Finally, it discusses solutions for addressing racial prejudice in prenatal health care as well as institutional hurdles to Black physicians’ performance.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Fulltext/2021/05000/Rethinking_Bias_to_Achieve_Maternal_Health_Equity_.26.aspx