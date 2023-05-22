Premature ejaculation (PE) and erectile dysfunction (ED) are sexual dysfunction diseases affecting males. The phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors such as tadalafil are used to treat ED whereas selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are preferred for PE. Most of the patients with ED also suffer from PE simultaneously. The combined drug therapies are commonly preferred as they favor elevated intra-vaginal ejaculation latency time (IELT) scores and improved sexual function. The study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of daily paroxetine and tadalafil combination therapy in patients with PE and ED.

A total of 81 PE patients with ED were enrolled in the study. Patients were treated with daily paroxetine 20 mg and tadalafil 5 mg for 4 weeks. Pre- and post-treatment IELT, premature ejaculation profile (PEP), and International Index of Erectile Function-Erectile Function (IIEF-EF) scores of the patients were analyzed.

The mean IELT and PEP index scores, and mean IIEF-EF values improved after combination therapy (p<0.001 for each). When lifelong and acquired PE+ED patients were compared, significant improvements were observed in IELT, PEP, and IIEF-EF scores in both groups (p<0.001).

Even though the treatment methods are different, combined therapies to treat simultaneous PE and ED presence are effective compared to monotherapies. However, there is still no definitive treatment that can cure all subtypes of PE or ED.

