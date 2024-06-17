SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Return on investment in science: twenty years of European Commission funded research in Alzheimer’s dementia, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Mihajlo Jakovljevic,Pierre Deceuninck,Francesca Pistollato,Evangelos Daskalopoulos,Camilla Bernasconi,Florabela Carausu,Matilde Rosa,Artemis Progri,Martina Makarieva,Kristijan Krstic

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mihajlo Jakovljevic

    UNESCO - The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), Trieste, Italy. sidartagothama@gmail.com.

    Shaanxi University of Technology, Hantai District, Hanzhong, 723099, Shaanxi, China. sidartagothama@gmail.com.

    Department of Global Health Economics and Policy, University of Kragujevac, Kragujevac, Serbia. sidartagothama@gmail.com.

    Pierre Deceuninck

    European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy.

    Francesca Pistollato

    European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy.

    Humane Society International, Europe, Av. Des Arts 50, 1000, Bruxelles, Belgium.

    Evangelos Daskalopoulos

    European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy.

    Camilla Bernasconi

    European Commission, Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy.

    Florabela Carausu

    GOPA Worldwide Consultants GmbH, Hindenburgring 18, 61348, Bad Homburg Vor Der Höhe, Germany.

    Matilde Rosa

    Social Data Lab, Lisbon, Portugal.

    Artemis Progri

    GOPA Luxembourg, Bereldange, Luxembourg.

    Martina Makarieva

    GOPA Luxembourg, Bereldange, Luxembourg.

    Kristijan Krstic

    Department of Global Health Economics and Policy, University of Kragujevac, Kragujevac, Serbia.

    Clinic of Physiatrics and Rehabilitation Medicine, University Clinical Centre Kragujevac, Kragujevac, Serbia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement