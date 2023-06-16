The following is a summary of “Time course of chromatic adaptation in human early visual cortex revealed by SSVEPs,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Zhang, et al.

Previous studies have identified two components of chromatic adaptation: rapid adaptation, which occurs within milliseconds to a few seconds, and slow adaptation, with a half-life of approximately 10 to 30 seconds. Rapid adaptation is believed to occur at the level of receptor adaptation in the retina. In contrast, the neural basis of slow adaptation remains unclear, although early visual cortex involvement has been suggested.

Steady-state visual evoked potentials (SSVEPs) elicited by chromatic stimuli have been used to investigate adaptation effects in the visual cortex. These studies typically involved long durations of stimulation. In this re-analysis of data from two previous SSVEP studies involving 49 observers, color- and luminance-defined grating stimuli were presented in a counter-phase flickering manner for 150 seconds in each trial.

By analyzing the SSVEPs using short time windows, the researchers found that chromatic SSVEP responses decreased as the stimulation duration increased, reaching a lower asymptote within a minute of stimulation. In contrast, luminance SSVEPs did not exhibit systematic adaptation. The time course of chromatic SSVEPs was well described by an exponential decay function, with a half-life of approximately 20 seconds, consistent with previous psychophysical findings.

Despite differences in stimuli between the current and previous studies, the similar time course of adaptation suggests a common adaptation mechanism in the early visual cortex. The finding provided insights for future SSVEP studies involving color stimuli, either by considering or mitigating the effects of adaptation.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785644