Complete Tumor Removal Found to Reverse Immunological Suppression & Boost Anti-Tumor Immunity

The following is a summary of “Complete tumor resection reverses neutrophilia-associated suppression of systemic anti-tumor immunity,” published in the January 2024 issue of Oncology by Kaskas et al.

In this study, researchers investigated the role of circulating neutrophils in contributing to systemic immunosuppression associated with tumor progression, particularly their impact on anti-tumor immunity. Using a murine model of oral cancers, the study group observed the accumulation of Ly6G+ neutrophilic cells in the periphery, correlating with increased plasma G-CSF concentration. These circulating neutrophils exhibited functional immunosuppression.

Notably, complete surgical removal of the primary tumor reversed the observed neutrophilia, restoring neutrophil frequencies to baseline within 21 days. Functional assays demonstrated a marked enhancement in systemic anti-tumor immunity post-tumor resection, an effect reproducible through selective neutrophil depletion. Their findings highlight the potential of complete primary tumor resection to reverse neutrophilia linked to tumor progression and enhance systemic anti-tumor immune responses. This insight suggests that alleviating neutrophil-driven systemic immunosuppression may contribute to the clinical benefits observed with neoadjuvant immunotherapy strategies.

