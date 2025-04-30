REVERSE-IT: Bentracimab Restores Platelet Function in Ticagrelor-Users

Photo Credit: Urfinguss

The primary results of the REVERSE-IT trial showed that bentracimab restored platelet function, demonstrating the ability to reverse the effects of ticagrelor in patients on ticagrelor who underwent urgent surgery or had major bleeding.

“Ticagrelor is an effective P2Y 12 inhibitor that is being used in patients with acute coronary syndromes, prior myocardial infarction, stroke, or transient ischemic attacks,” outlined Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY. “However, bleeding associated with urgent surgery and spontaneous major bleeding are concerns with antiplatelet agents.” Therefore, a rapid-acting reversal agent is needed.

The phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial (NCT04286438) included 226 participants on ticagrelor who required urgent surgery or presented with major bleeding. These participants were exposed to bentracimab, a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to free ticagrelor. “Ticagrelor binds to the P2Y 12 receptor on platelets,” explained Dr. Bhatt. “The idea is that the binding of bentracimab to free ticagrelor prevents binding of ticagrelor to the P2Y 12 receptor, allowing ADP to activate platelets.” The primary endpoint was the minimum percentage inhibition of P2Y 12 reaction unit (PRU) over 4 hours.

The percentage inhibition of PRU was significantly lower at 4 hours after bentracimab administration (P<0.001). This finding was consistent across participants who needed surgery and participants who had spontaneous major bleeding. Moreover, adjudicated effective hemostasis was achieved in 94.3% of the participants. Dr. Bhatt mentioned that there were only five drug-related adverse events but that none of these side effects were deemed serious or led to discontinuation of the study drug.

Bentracimab was a promising option for ticagrelor reversal, restoring platelet function and inducing hemostasis without considerable side effects. “The FDA granted orphan drug designation last week,” Dr. Bhatt concluded his talk.

