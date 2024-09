Reversible effects of the SARS-CoV-2 on semen parameters.

Despite that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has been controlled, it has affected a large proportion of the population, raising some concerns about potential sequelae in men at reproductive age. To contribute to the clarification of this issue, we performed a retrospective study comparing semen parameters values before and after confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in a large cohort of infertile men, compared to a control group that did not undergo SARS-CoV-2 infection. Wilcoxon test on paired samples and general linear regression model showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection has a detrimental effect on semen volume values ( < 0.005). However, semen volume seems to be significantly lower only during the first spermatogenic cycle after SARS-COV-2 infection ( < 0.005) and mainly in unvaccinated patients ( < 0.05). In addition, we detected alterations in progressive motility in patients infected with the alpha SARS-COV-2 strain ( < 0.05). In conclusion, our results show that although SARS-CoV-2 has a small effect on semen volume and sperm motility in infertile men, depending on the infectious strain or vaccination status, pre-infection values of semen parameters appear to be restored over one spermatogenic cycle after infection.

Author admin