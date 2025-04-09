SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Review Advises Preconception Counseling for All Women of Childbearing Age With RA

Apr 09, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Saulescu IC, Panaitescu AM, Gică N, Grădinaru E, Opris-Belinski D. Pre-pregnancy counselling for women with rheumatoid arthritis: a guide on risks, evaluations, and multidisciplinary approaches. J Clin Med. 2024;14(1):114. doi:10.3390/jcm14010114

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Department of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
    Romania

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement