Review and Understanding of Ureteral Stents

The following is a summary of “Forgotten ureteral stents: a systematic review of literature,” published in the March 2024 issue of Urology by Wang et al.

Forgotten ureteral stents (FUS) represent a significant late complication following stent placement, prompting a comprehensive exploration of various facets associated with this phenomenon. This systematic review meticulously examines the intricate landscape of FUS, delving into the challenges encountered and proposing effective solutions to mitigate associated complications. Employing a rigorous methodology aligned with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) statement, the researchers thoroughly searched PubMed® and Embase® databases from inception until October 1st, 2022.

The analysis encompasses 147 studies encompassing 1,292 patients, shedding light on key aspects such as indwelling time, initial causes for stent placement, forgetting reasons, primary presenting complaints, and prevalent complications. Notably, patient-related factors emerged as the predominant cause of stent retention, underlining the critical need for strategies to address poor compliance and misconceptions regarding stent removal. Encrustation and urinary tract infections emerged as the most prevalent complications, necessitating judicious evaluation through advanced imaging modalities such as computed tomography. Managing FUS requires a multifaceted approach, often involving multiple endoscopic procedures tailored to individual patient characteristics.

Considerations such as the volume and site of encrustation, migration patterns, renal function, and urinary comorbidities underscore the decision-making process. Furthermore, this review underscores the substantial economic burden FUS poses, emphasizing the imperative of proactive measures in prevention and management. Strengthening health education initiatives and instituting robust tracking programs are pivotal strategies to avert FUS occurrences.

Ultimately, the findings underscore the importance of tailored, multidisciplinary approaches to optimize patient outcomes and alleviate the burden associated with FUS, thereby advancing the landscape of urological care.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01440-9