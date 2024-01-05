Review on Genetic Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Management of Tracheoesophageal Fistula and Esophageal Atresia

The following is a summary of “Recent Advances in the Genetic Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Management of Esophageal Atresia and Tracheoesophageal Fistula: A Review,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pediatrics by O’Shea, et al.

There was a possibility that infants who are born with esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula, a complicated congenital deformity that occurs in 1/2,500–4,000 live births, may be at risk for experiencing risks to their cardiovascular, pulmonary, and digestive health. This was in addition to the abnormalities that may be present in the musculoskeletal and genitourinary systems.

The healthcare system is sometimes fully capable of taking a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach, which is the only way to guarantee that these patients get the best possible treatment. This is the only way to guarantee they will receive effective treatment throughout their lives. For a study, researchers sought to focus on the components of care involved with the initial surgical reconstruction and the subsequent diagnosis and management of the issues that are most typically noticed. Even though it is not exhaustive, this review concentrates on these care aspects.

Authors that come from among the many different specializations that were involved in the treatment of these patients presented an overview of the current best practice. Also included in the summary was the current best practice. Regarding the most recent developments, particular focus was placed on them. In connection to the maturation of children into adults, there was also a discussion about the assessment and improvement of the quality of life and the transmission of knowledge to adults via the use of professionals.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/12000/recent_advances_in_the_genetic_pathogenesis,.6.aspx