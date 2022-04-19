MONDAY, April 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Adults with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a high prevalence of fatigue, according to a review published in the May issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Adrijana D’Silva, from the University of Calgary in Canada, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the global prevalence, risk factors, and impact of fatigue in adults with IBD. Data from 20 studies were included in the review and meta-analysis; the studies were of good quality overall.

The researchers found that the pooled prevalence of fatigue was 47 percent, although there was high heterogeneity between studies (I2 = 98 percent). The prevalence of fatigue varied significantly based on the definition of fatigue (chronic and high, 28 and 48 percent, respectively) and disease status (active disease and remission, 72 and 47 percent, respectively). The most commonly reported fatigue-related risk factors were sleep disturbance, anxiety, depression, and anemia.

“Future studies should focus on better understanding the risk factors of fatigue and how addressing these may modify fatigue burden and its impact,” the authors write. “Addressing fatigue in a clinical setting and the development of targeted interventions aimed at managing fatigue should be of high priority among patients with IBD.”

One author disclosed financial ties to Allergan.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

