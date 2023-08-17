Reviewing Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes and the 2017 ACC/AHA Blood Pressure Categories in Late Pregnancy

The following is a summary of “2017 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association blood pressure categories in the second half of pregnancy—a systematic review of their association with adverse pregnancy outcomes,” published in the AUGUST 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Slade, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the diagnostic test properties of the 2017 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association blood pressure thresholds when used during pregnancy to predict adverse pregnancy outcomes.

According to the 2017 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association criteria, electronic databases were searched for studies between 2017 and 2021 that measured blood pressure in pregnant women at or after 20 weeks of gestation and evaluated their relationship with pregnancy outcomes. The study included studies that recorded blood pressure at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The strength of the link between blood pressure cutoffs and unfavorable pregnancy outcomes was evaluated using meta-analyses. Calculations of diagnostic test properties took gestational age into account.

A total of 12 studies were included in the analysis. Blood pressure categories based on the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association criteria consistently showed associations with adverse outcomes. The strongest association was observed with “stage 2 hypertension” (blood pressure of ≥140/90 mm Hg). Regardless of the specific gestational age at which blood pressure was measured (20-27, 28-32, or 33-36 weeks), a higher blood pressure category was consistently linked to adverse outcomes. As all negative likelihood ratios were ≥0.2, none of the blood pressure categories could be used as a diagnostic “rule-out test” for unfavorable outcomes. Only “stage 2 hypertension” was effective as a “rule-in test,” with positive likelihood ratios of ≥5.0 indicating the likelihood of unfavorable outcomes.

At or after 20 weeks of gestation, blood pressure thresholds of 140 mm Hg (systolic) and 90 mm Hg (diastolic) helped identify pregnant women at elevated risk of unfavorable pregnancy outcomes. Lowering the blood pressure threshold for abnormal readings at >20 weeks of gestation would not help identify women at higher maternal or perinatal risk. None of the blood pressure thresholds studied could provide reassurance that women are unlikely to experience adverse outcomes during pregnancy.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00017-0/fulltext