SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Reviewing Emerging Risk Factors for Psoriasis Flares

Oct 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Potestio L, et al. Risk factors for psoriasis flares: a narrative review. Psoriasis (Auckl). 2024;14:39-50. https://doi.org/10.2147/PTT.S323281

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Section of Dermatology
    Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery
    University of Naples Federico II
    Naples, Italy

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement