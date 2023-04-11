The following is a summary of “Updated National Study of Functional Graft Renal Cell Carcinomas: Are They a Different Entity?,” published in the JANUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Szabla, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the characteristics of de novo graft cancer in our updated national multicentric retrospective dataset.

About 32 transplant facilities have achieved retrospective database completion. All kidney transplant malignancies, including urothelial and other types, were included in the database; however, renal lymphomas older than 31 years were not included.

A total of 150 two-kidney graft carcinomas were found in functioning grafts. Renal Cell carcinoma made up 130 of the tumors. The estimated incidence was 0.18%. At the time of diagnosis, the allograft’s median age was 45.4.

Around 147.1 months were the typical interval between transplantation and diagnosis. About 64 clear cell carcinomas and 60 papillary carcinomas made up the tumors. 25 mm was the median tumor size. The Fuhrman grades of the malignancies were 18, 64, 21, and 1, correspondingly. 68 (52.3%) recipients underwent nephron-sparing surgery (NSS). In 23 cases (17.7%), ablative treatment was used. 96.8% of specific survivors were found.

With a younger diagnosis age, a lower stage at diagnosis, and a higher incidence of papillary subtypes, the study indicated that renal graft carcinomas were distinct.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00829-9/fulltext