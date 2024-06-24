Revolutionizing Cancer Therapy Through CD39-Mediated Tumor Microenvironment Modulation

The following is a summary of “CD39 transforming cancer therapy by modulating tumor microenvironment,” published in the June 2024 issue of Oncology by Xu et al.

CD39 is a critical enzyme in cancer biology, playing a significant role in regulating immune responses and tumor progression through the modulation of extracellular ATP and adenosine levels within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Beyond its well-documented immunoregulatory functions, CD39 also impacts cancer cell angiogenesis and metabolism, presenting novel opportunities for therapeutic intervention. However, current research is still uncovering the full extent of CD39’s influence across various cancer types, with ongoing debates regarding its potential roles beyond immune evasion. This review comprehensively examines CD39’s multifaceted functions, delving into its dual actions in immune regulation and tumor biology and exploring the implications for cancer prognosis and treatment.

Researchers analyze the latest therapeutic strategies targeting CD39, emphasizing the necessity for an integrated approach that combines molecular insights with an understanding of TME dynamics to drive innovation in cancer care. By synthesizing current knowledge, this review underscores the integral role of CD39 in cancer biology, highlighting its potential to revolutionize precision oncology. The discussion aims to chart a path forward, resolving existing controversies and harnessing CD39’s therapeutic potential to enhance cancer treatment outcomes.

Through a detailed exploration of CD39’s roles and the development of targeted therapies, this review provides a comprehensive framework for future research and clinical application, ultimately aiming to improve prognostic and therapeutic strategies in oncology.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0304383524004671