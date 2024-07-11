SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Revumenib Displays Encouraging Anti-Tumor Activity in KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia, AUGMENT-101 Trial Stopped Early

Jul 11, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Aldoss I, et al. Revumenib monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory KMT2AR acute leukemia: topline efficacy and safety results from the pivotal AUGMENT-101 phase 2 study. Abstract #S131, EHA congress 2024, 13–16 June, Madrid, Spain.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement