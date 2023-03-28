The following is a summary of “Gut epithelial barrier damage caused by dishwasher detergents and rinse aids,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Ogulur, et al.

Researchers have been looking at the impact of, among other things, the frequent use of dishwashing detergents due to the rising frequency of several chronic inflammatory disorders connected to gut epithelial barrier leakiness. They intended to learn more about how professional and home dishwashers and rinse chemicals affected gastrointestinal epithelial cells’ cytotoxicity, barrier function, transcriptome, and protein expression.

On permeable supports, enterocytic liquid-liquid interfaces were created to perform targeted proteomics, RNA-sequencing transcriptome, immunofluorescence labeling, transepithelial electrical resistance, paracellular flow, and direct cellular cytotoxicity.

Rinse aid exposure, up to a dilution of 1:20,000 v/v, was blamed for the observed detergent toxicity in a dose-dependent manner. In liquid-liquid interface cultures, organoids, and gut-on-a-chip, a compromised epithelium barrier resulted from rinse assistance, as evidenced by lower transepithelial electrical resistance, increased paracellular flow, and irregular and heterogeneous tight junction immunostaining. Alcohol ethoxylates evoked a highly toxic and barrier-damaging impact when individual rinse aid components were examined independently. Epithelial cell growth, metabolism, proliferation, immunological and inflammatory responses, cell death, signaling, and communication were all upregulated, according to RNA-sequencing transcriptome and proteome data. Interestingly, rinse assistance that is cytotoxic and harmful to the epithelial barrier was found on cleaned and ready-to-use dishes in detergent residue from professional dishwashers.

In professional dishwashers, rinse aid was employed at quantities that affected the expression of genes related to metabolism, cytokine signaling, epithelial barrier function, and cell survival. The ingredient responsible for the epithelial irritation and barrier degradation was found to be the alcohol ethoxylates in the rinse aid.

