Rising Obesity in Patients With CD Sparks Concern Over Health Impacts

Photo Credit: Deepak Verma

Obesity is increasingly prevalent among patients diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), raising concerns about its potential effects on the natural history of the condition. A recent population-based study by Mayo Clinic researchers was published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology in 2024. The study focused on patients newly diagnosed with Crohn’s disease (CD) and examined how obesity might influence disease outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Study

Rising Obesity Rates in CD Patients Over the past few decades, the proportion of patients with CD classified as obese at diagnosis has increased two- to threefold. In the 1970s, about 9% of patients with CD were obese, compared to over 20% between 2000 and 2010. Age and Obesity at Diagnosis Patients who were overweight or obese at the time of CD diagnosis were generally older than those with normal or underweight BMI. Specifically, overweight and obese patients were diagnosed at an average age of 42.3 and 44.3 years, respectively. Impact on Disease Outcomes Obesity at the time of CD diagnosis did not significantly affect the risk of corticosteroid use, hospitalization, intestinal resection, or the development of severe CD complications like penetrating disease. Future Implications for Care The study underscores the need for further research to better understand the relationship between obesity and CD. Prospective studies incorporating more precise measures of obesity, such as visceral adipose tissue assessment, could provide clearer insights. Clinical Considerations Clinicians should be aware that many patients with IBD also struggle with obesity, which may complicate both general health and IBD-specific outcomes. Effective weight management strategies are essential, but patients with IBD are often excluded from trials of weight-loss therapies, highlighting the need for more inclusive research.

This study adds to the growing body of knowledge on the complex interactions between obesity and IBD, suggesting that while obesity is becoming more common among CD patients, its direct impact on disease outcomes remains unclear. Further investigation is crucial for developing tailored treatment approaches for this unique patient population.