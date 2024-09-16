Risk factors and prognostic factors associated with retinal detachment and visual outcomes in acute retinal necrosis.

To investigate the risk factors and prognostic factors that affect the long-term clinical outcomes of acute retinal necrosis (ARN).

A retrospective study of patients with ARN who underwent treatment and completed follow-up in our ophthalmology department from 2011 to 2021 was conducted. The incidence and risk factors of retinal detachment (RD) and prognostic factors affecting long-term clinical outcomes, such as late-onset RD and final vision loss (< 20/200), were analyzed.

Totally 59 ARN patients (65 eyes) with an average follow-up of 48.9 months were enrolled. During the follow-up period, RD occurred in 34 eyes (52.3%). The risk factors for RD included quadrants of involved retinal necrosis (odds ratio [OR], 4.181; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.950-10.834) and initial intraocular viral load (OR, 1.721; 95% CI, 1.071-3.083). Early intravitreal antiviral treatment (OR, 1.204; 95% CI, 1.040-1.480) was independently associated with a decreased risk of late-onset RD. The factors independently associated with an increased risk of final vision loss were worse initial visual acuity (OR, 3.895; 95% CI, 1.551-13.662) and late-onset RD (OR, 8.043; 95% CI, 1.380-67.216). In addition, we utilized the fluctuating magnitude of viral load to quantify the extent of its reduction in comparison to its original value following the initial intravitreal antiviral injection (IAI). This ratio was strongly related to initial intraocular IL-8 concentration (Spearman correlation coefficient=-0.741, P = 0.000) and moderately related to the initial degree of aqueous flare (Spearman correlation coefficient=-0.508, P = 0.010).

RD is a common and severe complication of ARN with multiple risk factors, such as initial retinitis involvement area and initial intraocular viral load. Active local antiviral therapy may reduce the risk of late-onset RD. The antiviral medication should be adjusted according to the inflammatory state. Therefore, timely detection of causative viruses and intensive systemic and local antiviral therapy is crucial for preserving visual function in ARN patients.

© 2024. The Author(s).

