SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Risk factors and prognostic factors associated with retinal detachment and visual outcomes in acute retinal necrosis.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Yuxin Li,Li Chen,Pengcheng Li,Hao Kang,Yong Tao

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yuxin Li

    Department of Ophthalmology, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, Capital Medical University, Gongren Tiyuchang Nanlu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China.

    Li Chen

    Department of Ophthalmology, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, Capital Medical University, Gongren Tiyuchang Nanlu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China.

    Pengcheng Li

    Department of Ophthalmology, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Beijing, Hubei, China.

    Hao Kang

    Department of Ophthalmology, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, Capital Medical University, Gongren Tiyuchang Nanlu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China. kanghao94@qq.com.

    Yong Tao

    Department of Ophthalmology, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, Capital Medical University, Gongren Tiyuchang Nanlu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China. taoyong@mail.ccmu.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST