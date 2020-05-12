To analyze the risk factors for recurrence of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) after the second-generation of cryoballoon ablation (CBA).

A total of 67 patients with PAF, who underwent CBA treatment from March 2017 to June 2018, were selected from the Department of Cardiology, Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University. The incidence rate of early recurrence (within 3 months) and late recurrence (after 3 months) in patients with PAF were analyzed retrospectively and the risk factors for recurrence were discussed.

Among the 67 patients, 40 were males (59.7%). The patients were at 34-84 (58.91±10.49) years old and followed up for 4-15 (9.04±4.66) months. Fifteen (22.4%) patients suffered early recurrence, and 16 (23.9%) patients suffered late recurrence. Among the 16 patients with late recurrence, 12 suffered early recurrence. The results of univariate analysis showed that there were significant differences between the early recurrence group and the non-early recurrence group in the freezing temperature of right inferior pulmonary vein at 30 s and right superior pulmonary vein at 60 s, the nadir freezing temperature of right inferior pulmonary vein and the width of left inferior pulmonary vein (all <0.05); there were significant differences between the late recurrence group and the non-late recurrence group in the left atrial diameter, early recurrence and the nadir temperature of left superior pulmonary vein (all <0.05). Multivariate analysis found that the freezing temperature of right superior pulmonary vein at 60 s was an independent risk factor for early recurrence (OR=1.108, 95% CI 1.002 to 1.225, =0.046); and early recurrence was an independent risk factor for late recurrence (OR=24.94, 95% CI 7.85 to 41.91, =0.020).

Freezing temperature of right superior pulmonary vein at 60 s is an independent risk factor of early recurrence, and early recurrence is an independent risk factor of late recurrence after the second-generation cryoballon ablation for PAF.



References

PubMed