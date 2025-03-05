SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Risk Factors Identify Patients With CRSwNP Likely to Need Second Surgery

Mar 05, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Toppila-Salmi S, Lyly A, Simin J, et al. Predictors of revision endoscopic sinus surgery in Finnish patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Clin Transl Allergy. 2025 Feb;15(2):e70032. doi: 10.1002/clt2.70032

Bayer K, Hamidovic S, Besser G, et al. Factors Associated with Revision Sinus Surgery in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis. Journal of Personalized Medicine. 2022; 12(2):167. doi:10.3390/jpm12020167

Loftus A, Soler M, Koochakzadeh S, et al. Revision surgery rates in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: meta-analysis of risk factors. Int Forum Allergy Rhinol. 2020 Feb;10(2):199-207. doi: 10.1002/alr.22487.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sanna Toppila Salmi, MD

    Photo Credit: University of Eastern Finland

    Professor of Otorhinolaryngology
    School of Medicine
    University of Eastern Finland

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement