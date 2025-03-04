Risk Factors of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms in Females With Lupus Cystitis

Photo Credit: VectorMine

The following is a summary of “Risk factors of lower urinary tract symptoms measured by the International Consultation on Incontinence Modular Questionnaire in females with lupus cystitis: A case-control study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Current Urology by Faddan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and risk factors in females with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Lupus cystitis was associated with significant LUTS.

They conducted a case-control study assessing 46 females with SLE for LUTS using the Incontinence Modular Questionnaire on Female LUTS (ICIQ-FLUTS). The findings were compared with a control group of 20 women to identify differences in LUTS prevalence and severity.

The results showed that LUTS incidence was higher in the SLE group (82.6%) than in controls (55%) (P = 0.022). Significant differences were found in symptom duration (P < 0.001), filling (P < 0.001), voiding (P = 0.001), incontinence (P < 0.001), and total LUTS scores (P < 0.001). Renal echogenicity (P = 0.003), bladder wall thickness (P = 0.045), and pus cells in urine (P = 0.045) also differed significantly. Risk factors included rapid weight loss (P = 0.025), easy fatigability (P = 0.006), fever (P = 0.046), psychosis (P = 0.033), and renal (P = 0.025) and clinical (P = 0.047) SLE disease activity indices. No significant correlation was found between total ICIQ-FLUTS and SLE Disease Activity Index (r = −0.203; P = 0.181), but a weak correlation existed with easy fatigability (r = 0.381; P = 0.013).

Investigators found that the ICIQ-FLUTS had acceptable validity and consistency in assessing LUTS in lupus cystitis. They also identified rapid weight loss, easy fatigability, fever, psychosis, and elevated renal and clinical SLE Disease Activity Index scores as significant risk factors.

Source: journals.lww.com/cur/fulltext/9900/risk_factors_of_lower_urinary_tract_symptoms.190.aspx