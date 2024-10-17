Risk for Most Cardiovascular Events Reduced After COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a reduced risk for most cardiovascular events, but with slightly increased risks of extrasystoles and transient ischemic attack, as well as myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA vaccination, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in the European Heart Journal.

Yiyi Xu, Ph.D., from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and colleagues examined the risks for several cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in a nationwide register-based cohort (8,070,674 Swedish adults). The postvaccination risk for myocarditis/pericarditis, dysrhythmias, heart failure, myocardial infarction, and cerebrovascular events (transient ischemic attack and stroke) was examined in several risk windows after each vaccine dose.

The researchers found reduced risks for cardiovascular events postvaccination for most of the studied outcomes, especially after dose 3 (hazard ratios ranging from 0.69 to 0.81), while the risks for myocarditis and pericarditis were increased one to two weeks after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. Across vaccines, similar slightly increased risks were seen for extrasystoles (hazard ratios, 1.17 and 1.22 for doses 1 and 2, respectively, which were stronger in the elderly and males), but not for arrhythmias, and for transient ischemic attack (hazard ratio, 1.13, mainly in elderly), but not for stroke.

“We found decreased risks of several serious cardiovascular outcomes after COVID-19 vaccination, likely related to the protection of vaccination against severe COVID-19,” the authors write. “Overall, our results clearly underscore the protective benefits of complete vaccination, especially for elderlies.”

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

