Risk for Postop Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Lower With Cannabis Use

MONDAY, July 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Patients undergoing retinal detachment (RD) repair with concomitant cannabis use have a lower risk for subsequent proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) and requiring subsequent complex RD repair, according to a study published online July 3 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Ahmed M. Alshaikhsalama, M.D., from the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues examined the risk for developing PVR among patients with concomitant cannabis use who underwent RD repair in a retrospective cohort study. Participants underwent initial RD repair with pars plana vitrectomy with or without scleral buckle (SB), primary SB, or pneumatic retinopexy. Patients diagnosed with concomitant cannabis-related disorder together with confirmatory testing of cannabis in urine or blood were compared to a control group without documented use. After propensity score matching, each group had 1,193 patients.

The researchers found that compared with controls, patients with concomitant cannabis use with RD repaired by any method had a reduced risk for subsequent PVR (2.10 versus 4.36 percent; relative risk, 0.48) and requiring complex RD repair (3.10 versus 5.03 percent; relative risk, 0.62) at six months. For both outcomes, results were similar at one year.

“While cannabis use demonstrated a lower relative risk for PVR, the small absolute reduction (~2 percent) may not be clinically meaningful. Confounders may account for all the observed associations,” the authors write.

