WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The risk for psoriasis is reduced among individuals who undergo tonsillectomy, according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Ming-Li Chen, M.D., from Chung Shan Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues used data from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to examine the subsequent risk for psoriasis in patients who underwent tonsillectomy. A total of 2,021 patients who underwent tonsillectomy were matched with 8,084 tonsillectomy-free individuals by demographic data, comorbidities, medical confounders, and the index date.

The study population was mainly male (65 percent) and young (mostly <50 years). The researchers found that the adjusted hazard ratio for psoriasis was 0.43 for tonsillectomy patients relative to the reference group. However, patients with rheumatoid arthritis had an increased risk for psoriasis (adjusted hazard ratio, 3.97). In almost all subgroups, the risk for psoriasis was reduced. “Considering the uncertain recommendation of the routine use of tonsillectomy for patients with psoriasis until now, our study serves as epidemiologic evidence for the possible preventative role of tonsillectomy in the development of psoriasis,” the authors write.

